38 children test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar’s child care home

PATNA—The COVID-19 situation has spiraled out of control in Bihar as the state government battles hard to tame the coronavirus.

According to a report of the health department, 38 children staying at a child care home in Saran district have tested positive for COVID-19.

All of them have been admitted to the local Chapra Sadar hospital for treatment. This came to light after all the 86 children staying there were made to undergo the Covid test.

The Covid cases refuse to come down in the state. The state reported a total of 8,690 cases on Sunday. of which 2,290 cases were reported from Patna alone.

Currently, the beds in the all the Covid hospitals are full to the brim with patients even as the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and medicines has made the situation further critical.

On Sunday, the state government announced a number of restrictions to check spread of the virus. They include closing down all educational institutions, movie theatres, shopping malls till 15 May and ordering for closure of all business establishments and markets by six in the evening.