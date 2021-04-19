The Bihar Post

38 children test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar’s child care home

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, covid, bihar, saran remand home, covid restrictions
A scene of Bihar hospital
10

PATNA—The COVID-19 situation has spiraled out of control in Bihar as the state government battles hard to tame the coronavirus.

According to a report of the health department, 38 children staying at a child care home in Saran district have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Sponsored -

All of them have been admitted to the local Chapra Sadar hospital for treatment. This came to light after all the 86 children staying there were made to undergo the Covid test.

You May Like this also

IMA suggests govt to re-telecast…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID patient flees Bihar hospital to…

Bihar Post Desk

The Covid cases refuse to come down in the state. The state reported a total of 8,690 cases on Sunday. of which 2,290 cases were reported from Patna alone.

Currently, the beds in the all the Covid hospitals are full to the brim with patients even as the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and medicines has made the situation further critical.

On Sunday, the state government announced a number of restrictions to check spread of the virus. They include closing down all educational institutions, movie theatres, shopping malls till 15 May and ordering for closure of all business establishments and markets by six in the evening.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6157 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar to bulldoze 10 government schools…

Bihar Post Desk

Heads tonsured, painted with cow dung…

Bihar Post Desk

Govt deputes IAS officials to monitor…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,862

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More