339,000 villagers arrested for violating prohibition laws in Bihar

THE STATE ENFORCED TOTAL PROHIBITION IN APRIL 2016

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—More than 3.39 lakh people have been arrested in the past five years for violating the liquor laws in Bihar. The state enforced total prohibition in April 2016.

According to an official report, a total of 3,39,401 persons were arrested by the police in between April 2016 and January 2021 for violating the liquor laws in the state.

A total of 2,55,111 cases related to alcohol law violation were registered in this regard during the same period.

Reports also stated that the police and excise department seized 94.9 lakh (around one million) litres of India-made foreign liquor and 51.7 lakh litres of country-made liquor. A total of 37,484 vehicles were also confiscated for transporting liquor.

Action was taken against a total of 619 government employees and police officials by the government for showing leniency in implementing the liquor laws.

Similarly, FIRs were registered against 348 officials while 186 officials were dismissed for the same reason. Apart from these, 470 officials were punished by the court.

The revelations were made by chief minister Nitish Kumar at a police function held on Friday.

