2nd meeting between Nitish, Tejashwi gets Bihar House pass resolution for caste-based census

PATNA—The Bihar state assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census in what many describe as yet another significant political development in two days.

The resolution was moved by the assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and was supported by all.

The development is being termed very significant in the sense that the main opposition party the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had been making this demand for long.

The RJD chief lalu Prasda had even oraganised a protest rally in Patna over the issue sometime back.

The development comes barely hours after the Bihar House had passed another unanimous resolution against the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The new development follows two successive meeting between chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejahwi Yadav in the past two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yadav had first met the chief minister in latter official chamber on Tuesday while on Wednesday he held talks with the chief minister in the official chamber of the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.