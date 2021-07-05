257 babies abandoned after birth in Bihar, Jharkhand in two years: Report

PATNA—A total of 257 newborns were abandoned soon after their births in the past two years in Bihar and Jharkhand, according to a report.

According to a “Palo Na Abhiyan”, an NGO, of the total newborns abandoned, 135 died. Of them, 50 are girl babies. The identity of the rest of them could not be established.

In Bihar alone, altogether 97 newborns were abandoned by their parents after their births of which 40 died. Of the total abandoned 43 are girl babies, the report said.

Palo Na Abhiyan’s founder member Monika Gunjan Arya has urged the people to immediately hand over such babies to the organization.

“Newborns are simply helpless. Most of them die after being abandoned,” she said, asking the masses to take care of them.