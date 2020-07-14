The Bihar Post

24 BJP leaders get infected with deadly Covid-19 in Bihar, party office shut for fumigation

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—As many as 24 BJP leaders have tested positive for deadly Coronavirus in Bihar in a biggest setback to the party which had been on the front of the Bihar assembly poll campaign.

The leaders contracted Coronavirus while attending meetings of the party in the state party office over chalking out poll strategy.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal confirmed 24 party leaders have contracted the virus. According to him, a party leader with no symptoms had attended the meeting and apparently that spread the virus.

When the samples of the BJP leaders were sent for test, 24 of them were tested positive, Jaiswal said. They include Nagendra, organisational general secretary and state general secretary Devesh Kumar.

Local TV news channels, however, have, said 75 BJP leaders have contacted Corona.

In view of the prevailing situation, the party office has been temporarily shut for fumigation.

