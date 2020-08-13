The Bihar Post

224 prisoners found infected with Covid-19 in a single jail in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—As many as 224 prisoners have been found infected with Covid-19 in a single jail in Bihar, alarming the state administration.

All the inmates testing positive for Covid-19 are lodged in Araria jail having a total of 706 prisoners.

The startling revelation came to light after the prisoners underwent Rapid Antigen Tests.

Of the 600 prisoners who underwent tests for two consecutive days, 182 were founded infected with covid-19 on Wednesday while 42 tested positive on Tuesday.

“Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on inmates on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Araria civil surgeon Dr MP Singh told the media on Thursday.

Bihar is one of the states worst infected with Covid-19. According to a report of the health department, Covid-19 has claimed 484 lives and infected 94459 persons in Bihar till August 13.

