218 drugs, 70 equipment available in state hospitals: Bihar govt

PATNA: Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation (BMSICL) will spend Rs 650 crore on the purchase of medicines and equipment in the next financial year.

This was revealed by Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey at a conclave organised here on Saturday.

According to Pandey, in the current financial year, Rs 250 crore has been spent on medicines and more than Rs 150 crore on the purchase of equipment while in the past four years, the purchase of medicines and equipment has increased.

Health department’s principal secretary Sanjay Kumar said currently 218 drugs and 70 equipment are available in state hospitals out of the list of 351 essential medicines prepared in the state.

He said the BMSICL had been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the supply of essential medicines, diagnostics and equipment in all hospitals of the state.

Officials attending the meet said the health department is determined to improve the quality of health services in the state.

The main objective of this program was to strengthen the procurement system, ensure the availability of generic medicines, diagnostic services and medical equipment mentioned in Bihar Development Mission and Seven resolutions so that common people can get better healthcare services.

At the function, pharmaceutical manufacturing companies such as Cipla, Lupine, Pfizer, Faginar, Glenmark, Roche, Madison and health equipment manufacturing companies like GE, Transcecia, Intas, Hassko, Heldiam, Coparan, and Reliance Bio showcased their products and new discoveries.

Besides this, start ups on new discoveries in health technology were also displayed by Incubation Center IIT-Patna and LVU, Pune.