19 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar as meteorological dept issues alert

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—At least 19 people were killed in lightning strike in Bihar on Thursday as heavy rains lashed many parts of the states.

As per media reports, a maximum of nine people were killed in Gopalganj district. The villagers were working in the fields when the lightning struck, killing nine of them and wounding many others.

Another four deaths were reported from Siwan while two each died in East Champaran, West Champaran and Madhubani, media reports said. In all the places, the villagers were killed as they were working in the paddy fields.

The meteorological department in the meanwhile has issued alert for heavy rains in 12 Bihar districts in the next 48 hours.

The districts include-East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa and Madhepura.

