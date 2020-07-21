18 private hospitals in Patna offer to treat Covid-19 patients, total beds 290 available so far

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has granted permission 16 more private hospitals to treat the humanity in crisis at the time of corona pandemic.

On Sunday, two hospitals had been granted approvals. With the fresh approval, the total number of beds made available for Covid-19 patients in these hospitals have reached 290.

- Sponsored -

However, the government has not fixed the treatment fees these hospitals will be charging from Corona patients.

The hospitals roped in for Corona treatment include Hitech Emergency, GS Neuroscience (10 beds each), Arvind Hospital (13 beds), Medco Magadh Hospital (25 beds), Bimal Hospital (25 beds), Heart Hospital (14 beds), Murlidhar Memorial Hospital (10 beds), Anup Institute of Orthopaedic (25 beds), Ruban Memorial Hospital (40), S Nursing Home (4 beds), Paras Hospital (30 beds), Curis Hospital (18 beds), Mahavir Vatslaya Hospital (14 beds), Park View Hospital (12 beds), Midwell Hospital (12 beds), Tara Hospital, Buddha Cancer centre (7 beds each), and Nishtha Hospital (12 beds), according to a local newspaper.

“The private facilities will have to treat Covid-19 patients in times of pandemic. If they do not, we will lodge FIRs against them. The government can even take over their hospitals, along with their staff and doctors and force them to treat Covid-19 cases,” Patna civil surgeon Dr Raj Kishore Chaudhary told the Hindustan Times on Tuesday.