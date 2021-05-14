The Bihar Post

18 elephants killed in deadly lightning strikes in India’s east

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
As many as 18 wild elephants were killed in lightning strikes in the eastern Indian state of Assam, sending shock waves among the animal lovers.

The deaths took place in an area with hillocks and forests in Bamuni region of Barhampur on Wednesday but the authorities came to know about this on Thursday.

Authorities said all the elephants killed were adults and sub-adults and postmortems are being conducted on their bodies.

“Preliminary investigation of the spot suggests the elephants were killed in lightning strikes but the exact cause of death will be known only after autopsy of bodies,” local divisional forest officer Vasanthan told the media on Thursday.

