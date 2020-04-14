17 foreign nationals sent to Bihar jail for violating visa rules and indulging in religious activities

PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested 17 foreign national and sent them to jail for violating the visa rules.

Police said all the foreign nationals had reached India on tourist visa but were found indulging in religious preaching activities recently held by Tablighi Jamaat, a multinational Islamic missionary movement.

“All had come on tourist visa but were found indulging in religious activities. So they were booked and sent to jail,” Inspector General of Police, Patna, Sanjay Singh told a local media.

The arrested foreign nationals have been sent to Beur jail in Patna. Of the total 17, nine belong to Kyrgyzstan, seven from Malaysia and one from Kazakhstan.

All of them had hid themselves in the local mosques when the state government enforced lockdown in Bihar.

They were caught and subsequently put under quarantine for 14 days although they had tested negative for Covid-19.

On Monday, they underwent second test when they completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine period and were sent to jail when they tested negative again. All of them have been kept in a separate ward in the jail.