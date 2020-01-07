The Bihar Post

150 Aanganwadi sevikas fired in Bihar for getting job on fake certificates

ALL OF THEM HAD PROCURED CERTIFICATES FROM ODISHA, KERALA AND NEPAL

By TBP Desk
PATNA: The state government in Bihar has dismissed as many as 150 Aanganwadi sevikas for getting jobs by producing fake certificates, officials said today.

Reports said all these sevikas had got job by producing fake certificates issued from Odisha, Kerala and Nepal.

Taking the matter seriously, the government has not only fired them from service but also ordered for registering cases against all of them for producing fake certificates.

Most of these sevikas got jobs in districts like West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Kishanganj and Jamui.

The incident came to light after a committee formed by the Social Welfare department checked their certificates.

The social welfare minister Ram Sevak Singh has ordered for extensive verification of certificates of all seviaks appointed in Bihar.

“We have received large complaints of appointments of sevikas and Sahayikas (assistants) by producing fake certificates procured from Kerala, Odisha and Nepal. We have ordered for registration of FIRs against then,” the minister told the media on Tuesday.

