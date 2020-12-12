15 percent Bihar population still consuming alcohol despite liquor ban, NFHS report says

PATNA—This is official—At least 15 percent people in Bihar are still consuming alcohol despite total prohibition being in place for the past four years.

According to a latest report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2019-20, altogether 15.5 percent people are still consuming alcohol in the state.

Of the total percentage of alcoholics, 15.8 comes from rural areas and 14 percent from the urban areas.

The report says females are also consuming liquor in the state but their percent is very low—0.4 percent.

The state government imposed total prohibition in Bihar in April 2016 under which the consumption, manufacture and sale of liquor has been entirely banned.

The ban was imposed keeping in view the growing pressures from the women folk who linked the domestic violence to consumption of alcohol.

The NFHS report said 48.8 percent male population was also consuming tobacco products though percentage of female class using tobacco is only five.