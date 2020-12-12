The Bihar Post

15 percent Bihar population still consuming alcohol despite liquor ban, NFHS report says

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
liquor ban, total prohibition, alcohol ban, National Family Health Survey, NFHS, Bihar, bihar liquor ban, bihar news, tobacco use in bihar
Representational image
Image courtesy: Pexel
33

PATNA—This is official—At least 15 percent people in Bihar are still consuming alcohol despite total prohibition being in place for the past four years.

According to a latest report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2019-20, altogether 15.5 percent people are still consuming alcohol in the state.

- Sponsored -

Of the total percentage of alcoholics, 15.8 comes from rural areas and 14 percent from the urban areas.

You May Like this also

Four lakh left jobless after closure of…

Bihar Post Desk

Emraan offers witty response to Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

The report says females are also consuming liquor in the state but their percent is very low—0.4 percent.

The state government imposed total prohibition in Bihar in April 2016 under which the consumption, manufacture and sale of liquor has been entirely banned.

The ban was imposed keeping in view the growing pressures from the women folk who linked the domestic violence to consumption of alcohol.

The NFHS report said 48.8 percent male population was also consuming tobacco products though percentage of female class using tobacco is only five.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5927 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

CSE rebuts statement by Chinese company…

Bihar Post Desk

Gangsters serve murder threats to two…

Bihar Post Desk

Step out of your homes only when it is…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,795

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More