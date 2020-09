15 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

PATNA—At least 15 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar on Tuesday.

According to a Press statement by CM House, 3 each died in Gopalganj, Bhojpur and Rohtas, and 2 each in Saran, Kaimur and Vaishali districts.

Bihar chief minister has announced compensation of Rs four lakh to each victim family.